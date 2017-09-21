Anti-Trump activists sent an open letter to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch asking him not to speak at President Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel on Thursday, saying it would present a conflict of interest and questions of his judicial independence.

Justice Gorsuch, who Mr. Trump nominated to the high court earlier this year, is set to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon at an event hosted by The Fund for American Studies, which is an educational nonprofit that promotes principles of a free society.

But a number of activist groups say Justice Gorsuch is violating the Code of Conduct for United States Judges if he appears at a hotel owned by the president through a revocable trust, while litigation concerning the president is pending before the high court.

“The fact of the matter is, a sitting Supreme Court Justice plans to speak at an event that will put money into the President’s pockets,” said David Donnelly, president of Every Voice, which signed on to the open letter with nearly a dozen other activists and organizations.

Free Speech For People, The Rootstrikers Project at Demand Progress, Center for Biological Diversity, Money Out Voters In, and other individuals were among those who issued the letter.

They allege Justice Gorsuch is participating in political activity by appearing at the hotel since it’s the subject of pending litigation where the president is being sued over the Emoluments Clause, which prevents a government official from profiting from foreign governments.

The letter also suggests Justice Gorsuch’s appearance would endorse the president’s remarks about Charlottesville and the Neo-Nazi march last month when Mr. Trump said there were “very fine people” at the rally.

The activists want Justice Gorsuch and The Fund for American Studies to move their event to a different venue.