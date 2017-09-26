RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Pennington County commissioner who disagrees with government oversight of septic systems has been convicted of violating a county zoning ordinance.

Seventy-seven-year-old George Ferebee after a five-hour trial on Monday was found guilty by a judge and fined $200 for maintaining on his rural Hill City property a septic system that lacked an operating permit.

Ferebee had fought the charge for two years. He said during his sentencing that he still believes the zoning ordinance is unconstitutional. His attorney indicated he’ll appeal.