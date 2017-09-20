The push to relocate memorials of Confederate leaders is sharply dividing voters along racial lines in Virginia, where the issue has bubbled up in the gubernatorial race between Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam.

Mason-Dixon Polling released a survey Tuesday that found that close to six in 10 black voters support the removal of monuments in Virginia that honor Confederate leaders such as Robert E. Lee, compared to almost six in 10 white voters who oppose the idea.

The poll also showed that 66 percent of white voters say the Confederate monuments are an “important part of American history,” while 65 percent of black voters say they “glorify racism and resistance to civil rights.”

Black voters are more split over whether memorials dedicated to common soldiers in the Confederate Army should also be removed, with half supporting the removal of those monuments as well and 35 percent opposing. Seven in 10 white voters oppose the idea.

The survey also found that clear majorities of white voters (89 percent) and black voters (77 percent) oppose removing statues of historic American figures — including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson — because they owned slaves.