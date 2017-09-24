By Matthew Paras - The Washington Times - Tuesday, September 26, 2017

The Washington Redskins continued to climb in NFL power rankings around the internet, following their 27-10 win Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

On NFL.com, the Redskins were ranked as high as No. 7, jumping 11 spots from the week before. The website wrote:

The most impressive win of the 2017 season. That’s what you can call the Redskins‘ complete decimation of the Raiders on Sunday night — even more so than the Chiefs upending the Patriots on opening night. The only game in franchise history in which I remember Washington being quite this dominant was a playoff win over the Rams way back in 1983 (51-7, Riggins and the Hogs). Not sure I’ve ever seen the Redskins‘ defense play at quite that fever pitch. Holding Derek Carr, Beast Mode, Amari CooperMichael Crabtree and a talented offensive line to a hair over a hundy was dazzling — as was the physical manner in which Washington did it.” 

ESPN and Yahoo both ranked Washington at No. 14.

ESPN, who focused on each team’s quarterback, said of Kirk Cousins: “Cousins averaged nearly twice as many yards per attempt (12.2) in Week 3 than he did in the first two weeks of the season (6.3). He’ll need more performances like last week’s with upcoming road games against the Chiefs, Eagles and Seahawks.”

