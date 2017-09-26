Roger Stone said Tuesday he knew of “no evidence” of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

“I am aware of no evidence whatsoever of collusion by the Russian state or anyone in the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with Donald Trump,” the longtime Trump associate told reporters. “I reiterate my view that in my opinion Donald Trump has the potential to be a truly great and transformative president.”

Mr. Stone testified Tuesday before the House Intelligence Committee to discuss his knowledge of the email hack of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, which included the release of her campaign chairman’s emails. There have been reports that Mr. Stone either knew of the hack or had communications with Guccifer 2.0, the online persona that claimed responsibility.

Ahead of his testimony, Mr. Stone had expressed his wish to speak to the committee even chastising them for not calling him to speak earlier. He also said that he has not been contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team.

“I have never heard from Mr. Mueller’s office, from the FBI, and I only had an initial contact from the Senate Intelligence Committee asking us to preserve records,” he said.

Mr. Stone added that he’d be happy to speak to the other investigators, under the right circumstances, and would require no immunity.