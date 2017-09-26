WELLSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia school superintendent has issued an apology after some said they were offended by a banner at a football game that read “Trump Perry.”

Media reported that Brooke County School Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute apologized on Monday to the community of Pittsburgh Perry High School for the “insensitive, intimidating, and offensive sign.” The banner was seen in the student section of Brooke High School at Friday night’s game.

Shute said the district would use the incident to teach students values like respect and dignity.

Shute asked for forgiveness from all who were offended, saying she hoped that the school communities could move forward united against hatred.