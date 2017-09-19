Senate Republicans said Tuesday they’re shelving their 11th-hour push to repeal Obamacare, admitting defeat in the face of three crippling defections from their majority.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the decision with Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who sponsored a last-ditch bill to pool together federal funding for Obamacare and siphon it back to the states as block grants.

“We don’t have the votes,” Mr. Cassidy said.

GOP leaders had been pushing for a vote this week, hoping to beat a Saturday deadline to act on budget rules and avoid a Democratic filibuster of the repeal. Mr. Graham said they simply ran out of time, and would try again after the party tackles tax reform.

“We’re coming back to this after taxes,” he said. “We’re going to take this show on the road.”

Leaders couldn’t afford to lose more than two votes from their 52-seat majority, so the main decision facing them during a closed-door lunch on Tuesday was whether to force senators to go on the record. Yet a roll call, if held, would have ended in another embarrassing failure after a previous repeal drive fell apart in July.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who helped to sink that effort, joined Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain of Arizona as “No” votes late Monday, saying she was dismayed by congressional scorekeepers’ new analysis that millions fewer people would hold insurance under the GOP’s plan.

Ms. Collins’ decision sucked the oxygen out of the Graham-Cassidy effort, forcing GOP leaders to spike their plan.

“Today, Americans can breathe a sigh of relief,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said.

Grass-roots activists and lobbies for doctors, hospitals and insurers opposed the plan, citing its sweeping cuts to Medicaid insurance for the poor and provisions that appeared to let states charge sicker customers more than healthy ones.

Bill sponsors even rewrote it Monday to direct more money to states such as Maine, trying to win over holdouts like Ms. Collins.

Yet Republican defectors weren’t mollified. Mr. Paul said the plan kept too much of Obamacare, while Ms. Collins said it would dismantle too much of its consumer protections and harm those on Medicaid. Mr. McCain said they were rushing on a partisan basis and should work across the aisle to forge lasting reforms.

“We were very disappointed by a couple of senators — Republican senators, I must say,” President Trump told reporters at the White House. “We were very disappointed that they would take the attitude that they did.”

Mr. McConnell said the GOP will take up tax reform next, though the Obamacare debate is far from over.

Some Republicans want to lump health care into the 2018 budget instructions they’d reserved for tax reform.

The tax puzzle is already a complex one, however, so loading it down with another thorny debate could be debilitating.

Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican and chairman of the archconservative House Freedom Caucus, said he wouldn’t be in favor of tackling both issues on the next budget unless Congress could keep them “on parallel tracks.”

“The problem is, I don’t know that we can keep them separate, just to be frank,” he said at a Conversations with Conservatives event moderated by the Heritage Foundation.

The GOP could also write a 2019 budget next year with instructions on Obamacare repeal, yet the politically perilous debate would unfold in the middle of the mid-term campaign season.

Meanwhile, the next round of enrollment on Obamacare’s exchanges is just over a month away.

As it stands, every part of the U.S. should have at least one insurer in the web-based marketplace when signups begin Nov. 1, after state officials worked to avert a “bare county” crisis in Midwest states and Virginia.

Yet many of the remaining insurers are requesting another round of double-digit rates increases, spooked by the 2010 law’s failure to attract enough healthy customers and Mr. Trump’s wavering commitment to the law.

Health plans want Mr. Trump to enforce the individual mandate requiring people to hold insurance or pay a tax and commit to funding “cost-sharing” reimbursements through 2019.

The administration has wavered on both fronts.

The Senate Health Committee held bipartisan hearings this month to strike a compromise deal that funds the cost-sharing money and grants states more control of their markets, but it fell apart amid the rush to pass the Graham-Cassidy plan.

Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, told GOP senators to “roll up their sleeves” and resume those efforts. In his view, Republicans who control Congress and the White House will be held accountable for future stumbles in the markets.

“It’s going to fall on their shoulders,” he said.