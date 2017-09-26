By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Tuesday, September 26, 2017

President Trump rejected criticism Tuesday that the was too busy criticizing NFL player protests against the national anthem to devote relief aid to hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico.

“I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL,” Mr. Trump said at a White House news conference. “I was ashamed at what was taking place. I don’t think you can disrespect our country, our flag, our national anthem.”

He added, “I have plenty of time on my hands. All I do is work. It doesn’t take me long to put out a wrong.”

He said an important part of his job “is called respect for our country.”

Mr. Trump also said his administration is pouring aid and personnel into Puerto Rico.

