President Trump said he was disappointed with “so-called Republicans” in the U.S. Senate after GOP defection all but doomed the latest bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“We were very disappointed by a couple of senators — Republican senators, I must say,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “We were disappointed that they would take the attitude that they did.”

He said he didn’t know know they did it.

“You can figure that,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump, who has been furious at GOP senators’ inability to keep their longtime promise to repeal Obamacare, referred to the defectors as “so-called Republicans.”

The last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare this year collapsed when Sen. Susan M. Collins of Maine joined at least two other Republican colleagues in opposing the bill.

Senate Republicans could only afford to lose two GOP votes in the narrowly divided chamber.

Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky earlier announced their opposition. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also withheld support as he sought changes to the legislation.