President Trump said Tuesday the rule-conscious NFL should adopt a new rule prohibiting players from kneeling during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

“The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations,” the president tweeted. “The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!”

Mr. Trump has been criticizing pro athletes who protest during the national anthem, saying it’s disrespectful to the country and to the military.