OREM, Utah (AP) - Utah’s Republican lieutenant governor says President Donald Trump was dividing the country and campaigning to his base with his comments and insults about NFL players who kneel in protest.

Cox said in a speech at Utah Valley University Tuesday that the president took a protest about social justice and racial inequality and turned it into a debate over free speech rights when he implored team owners whose players protest during the national anthem to “get that son of a bitch off the field.”

He said that he personally would stand and salute the flag “until my feet bleed” but he’s glad to live in a country where people have the freedom not to.

Cox said more unity and understanding is needed in the country, including love and understanding of those who may be less tolerant.