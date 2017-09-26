MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - U.S. Bank Stadium officials announced Tuesday that they have fired the firm that was providing security at the facility, after an investigation showed it didn’t comply with state regulations and licensing rules.

The investigation also found that Chicago-based Monterrey Security had unlicensed workers, employees that would normally be disqualified from working and billing irregularities. Minnesota Public Radio News reported that two other firms, Whelan Security and G4S, are taking over stadium and event security.

“That transition went smoothly,” Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority chairman Michael Vekich said. “We have two professional firms that have been around this business for some time … I think we can give great assurances to our fans and employees. All of the licensed personnel that are normally here will be provided, and they will be as secure, or even more secure, going forward.”

Monterrey Security won the contract for building and event security before the stadium opened in 2015. Messages left with offices in Minneapolis and in Chicago weren’t immediately returned to The Associated Press.

The Minnesota Vikings said in a statement that team leaders reviewed the investigation’s findings and support the change. The Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Stadium officials said they began reconsidering Monterrey after the state’s Private Detective and Protective Agent Services Board began investigating the firm this spring. Stadium operator SMG has also hired a Minneapolis law firm and two former federal prosecutors to look into the issue.

