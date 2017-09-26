CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The presidents of Wyoming’s seven community colleges and the University of Wyoming have voiced their support for a federal program that shields young immigrants from deportation.

The college presidents said in a letter that young adults enrolled in state colleges who are in jeopardy of being deported are Wyoming’s youth.

The letter says that the hopes and dreams of those students include futures in Wyoming and that they should be given a path to citizenship.

The letter also cites what they can add to a state with an aging population and a labor force that’s been depleted by a struggling economy.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2fOSLd4) that Wyoming’s congressional delegation has said they support ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com