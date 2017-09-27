Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Wednesday that Democrats would like more tax loopholes closed in the newly released Republican plan.

“I think there’s a lot of Democrats that would favor reducing the corporate tax rate as long as we find a way to close loopholes so we have a way to pay for it,” Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, said on MSNBC.

While she acknowledged she had not read the entire plan yet, she said she sees too much of the legislation benefits the wealthy and not the middle class.

“We really want the focus on helping the middle class,” she said. “There are plenty of loopholes you could close.”

She also said that Democrats promise not to take up tax reform until President Trump released his tax returns is not something she has heard mentioned.

“I think people are ready to negotiate if he was going to do something that was helpful to the middle class,” she said.

Republicans released their extensive tax overhaul plan, which included a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, reduce tax brackets and expand tax credits for middle-class families.