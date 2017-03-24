CHICAGO (1-2) at GREEN BAY (2-1)

Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, CBS/NFL Network/Amazon

OPENING LINE - Packers by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chicago 2-1, Green Bay 1-2

SERIES RECORD - Tied 94-94-6

LAST MEETING - Packers beat Bears 30-27, Dec. 18, 2016

LAST WEEK - Bears beat Steelers 23-17, OT; Packers beat Bengals 27-24, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bears No. 25, Packers No. 4

BEARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (8), PASS (27).

BEARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (8), PASS (20).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (21), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Oldest rivalry in football began in 1923. … Packers have not led in overall series since 1932. … Bears visiting Packers on a Thursday night third straight season … Bears outscored 240-120 last nine games in series. … QB Mike Glennon went 15 of 22 for just 101 yards and TD last week against Steelers. … Glennon has 87.6 rating in 11 career road games. … Second-year RB Jordan Howard had eighth career 100-plus yard game last week and career-high five catches. … WR Deonte Thompson had career highs with eight catches for 110 yards in teams’ last meeting. … CB Prince Amukamara five pass deflections in past three games. … Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has 20 TDs and four INTs for 105.9 rating in nine career home games against Bears. … Rodgers had three INTs in September for first time since 2013. … RB Ty Montgomery had career-high 162 yards rushing and two TDs in last meeting. He’s on injury report this week (wrist). … Two TD catches last week gave WR Jordy Nelson 66 for career, passing Sterling Sharpe for second in franchise history. Only Don Hutson had more (99). … LB Clay Matthews stands half-sack from tying Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (74 1-2) for most in franchise history since 1982. … S Josh Jones first rookie DB in team history with two sacks in game after getting two last week against Bengals. … Fantasy Tip: WR Geronimo Allison may be hot waiver-wire pickup after career-high 122 yards receiving on six catches last week, including career-best 72-yard play. But Allison’s targets against Bears could be affected if starting WR Randall Cobb returns from chest injury.

