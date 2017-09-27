Sen. Bob Corker said Wednesday that his decision to retire is not out of frustration with the process on Capitol Hill.

“I’m going home because I felt like two terms was really the right time,” Mr. Corker, Tennessee Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Corker said when he first ran for Senate, he only planned on staying for two terms, arguing that the citizen legislator model worked best for him. He did say he was tempted to buck that idea and run again for a third term.

“It’s been very tempting to stay,” he said. “I’m chairman of the foreign relations committee and I can pick up the phone and talk to almost anyone in the world and have influence over what is happening, and so there was a temptation to stay. I think for me anyway the citizen legislator model the right one. I am in no way frustrated.”

Mr. Corker’s announcement comes on the heels of several House Republicans also deciding to retire next year. Some, such as Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, did say the gridlock and partisanship in Congress were factors in their decision to leave.