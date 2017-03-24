SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Congressional candidate and Provo Republican Mayor John Curtis has removed two Facebook ads he posted online calling for Congress to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall and “stop sanctuary cities” which limit cooperation with U.S. immigration officials.

Curtis told The Salt Lake Tribune (http://bit.ly/2y9OGLe ) that his “team underestimated how contentious” the posts were and took them down after they were criticized for being hostile.

Curtis has said he supports President Donald Trump’s call for a border wall but that it might be appropriate to use technology instead of a wall to secure parts of the border.

He is considered the front-runner in the race to replace Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Utah’s GOP-dominated 3rd Congressional District.

He faces Democratic physician Kathie Allen and United Utah candidate Jim Bennett, the son of former U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett.

