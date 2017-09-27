The Trump administration denied a request from members of Congress on Tuesday to waive shipping restrictions to Puerto Rico, The Hill reported.

Members asked that the Jones Act, which limits shipping between the coasts, be waived after Hurricane Maria devastated the island last week. The Department of Homeland Security declined the request, but did waive the act after hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit Texas and Florida, respectively.

Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, asked DHS to reconsider the decision in a letter he sent to the agency on Tuesday calling their decision “unacceptable.”

“Now, more than ever, it is time to realize the devastating effect of this policy and implement a full repeal of this archaic and burdensome Act,” he wrote.

Waiving the restriction allows more ships to carry goods to necessary areas. DHS said that waiving the restriction would not help in this case since the ports were so severely damaged in the storm.