President Trump claimed Wednesday that Republicans have the votes for health care but will not vote this week.

“With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

After failing to corral votes on the Graham-Cassidy health care legislation this week, many believed the efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare had died. Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ted Cruz of Texas and Susan Collins of Maine all said they could not support the legislation. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who voted against the previously health care bill, was a toss-up but considered a likely no vote.

Mr. Trump’s tweet seemed to indicate that the Alaska senator may be open to voting for the legislation, however, but the Senate is highly unlikely to take up a vote before the Sept. 30 deadline. After that, they will need 60 votes to pass the legislation, meaning they’ll need Democratic support. But Mr. Trump urged the Senate to abolish this rule and use the so-called “nuclear option” to pass the bill.

“We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule!” he urged in another tweet.

Senate Republicans have been hesitant to use the tactic — with many, including Mr. McCain, making calls to return to regular order and have a bipartisan solution to the health care debate.

With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017