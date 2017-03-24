BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday there are “more effective ways” to protest than to refuse to stand during the national anthem. But Louisiana’s governor dismissed suggestions the New Orleans Saints should lose its state subsidies because several of its players won’t stand.

Edwards, a former Army Ranger, acknowledged that people have a right to protest, but he urged people to be on their feet for the anthem, describing it and the American flag as symbols of freedom that “should unite all of us, despite our differences.”

“Having served our country in the military, I will always choose to stand for the national anthem and encourage others to do likewise,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “We recognize that our fellow citizens have a First Amendment right to express these sentiments. That said, it seems to me there are more effective ways to go about it.”

Ten Saints players wouldn’t stand for the national anthem during Sunday’s game, among a long list of NFL players around the country who refused to rise for the song during the latest games.

Two Louisiana lawmakers are pushing to reconsider state subsidies to the NFL team because of the controversy. But Edwards said Louisiana “must continue to meet its contractual obligations with the Saints.”

“We will work with the Legislature and other officials to ensure complete transparency as to what those obligations are,” he said.

The governor spoke first about the issue during an interview on a New Orleans area radio show Wednesday, as Republican elected officials in Louisiana talk of NFL boycotts and a review of the state spending on the team.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican, told local media outlets a day earlier that he wouldn’t attend Saints games and NFL events because of players’ refusal to stand for the anthem. Rep. Kenny Havard, a St. Francisville Republican, wants the state’s subsidies to the Saints to end.

“It is time the taxpayers quit subsidizing protest on big boy playgrounds. I believe in the right to protest but, not at a taxpayer subsidized sporting event. Do it on your own time. There are plenty of disabled children, elderly and veterans in this state that would appreciate the money,” Havard said in a statement Monday.

Among the many inducements provided to the team, the Saints keep money from concession sales and parking at the state-owned facility, the NFL organization is exempt from state sales tax and it keeps the revenue generated by the sale of naming rights for the Superdome.

Rep. Valarie Hodges, a Denham Springs Republican, has sent a formal request for the Legislature’s budget committee to look at the dollars the Saints receive from the state. GOP Attorney General Jeff Landry weighed in as well, asking in a statement: “Why should the taxpayers subsidize with hundreds of millions of dollars a two billion dollar organization that allows the blatant disregard for our flag and our anthem?”

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte