A proposed regulation that would require employees in day care facilities to be able to communicate in English is meeting resistance from a populous northern Virginia jurisdiction, WTOP Radio reported Wednesday.

“Should this regulation be approved, some locally permitted family child care providers could lose their ability to serve children who receive state child care subsidies, potentially reducing the supply of affordable child care for working families,” the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors wrote Tuesday in a letter to Gov. Terry McAuliffe, reported the news station.

County supervisors insist that local oversight — Fairfax runs its own day care inspections — already serves its residents well and that the new state regulation could just jack up the price of child care for those least able to afford it.

“The county does not require providers in small home child care facilities to speak fluent English; rather, the county works with all providers, including those who are English language learners,” supervisor Jeff McKay told WTOP. “Systems are in place to support providers, including offering technical assistance in multiple languages so that they may be able to comply with all applicable local, state, and federal regulations.”

The English-language requirement is just one provision in a comprehensive rewrite of day care regulations proposed by the Virginia State Board of Social Services back in June, WTOP reported.

Training requirements, background checks and home safety standards are among the other provisions in the proposal, “currently under review by the governor’s office,” the news station said.

Asked about the pending regulations and Fairfax’s objections on WTOP’s “Ask the Governor” Wednesday morning, Mr. McAuliffe told the program’s host that he just got back into Virginia from a trip to Toronto and would review the letter later in the day when he returned to Richmond.