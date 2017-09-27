The conservative House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday threw its support behind the tax reform framework unveiled by GOP leaders and will also support the House Republican budget plan that aims to fast-track the tax package, clearing a potential roadblock for the party’s next big-ticket agenda item.

“President Trump has delivered a forward-looking tax reform framework that will let hardworking Americans keep more of their money, simplify our system, end carve-outs for special interests, and will help make our businesses competitive abroad,” the caucus said in a statement.

“The Freedom Caucus looks forward to sending a final bill based on this framework to President Trump’s desk as soon as possible,” the statement said.

In order to take an official position on something, 80 percent of the approximately three dozen hard-line conservative House Republicans have to support it. The group is sizable enough to effectively block certain legislation from passing if its members are unified in opposition and Republican leadership can’t get any help from House Democrats.

The Freedom Caucus also announced Wednesday it plans to support the House Republican budget plan, which is the next step for the House and Senate in the tax reform process.

Republicans have to pass a 2018 budget plan in order to unlock a fast-track tool they plan to use to bypass a potential Democratic filibuster of their tax package, and some conservatives had said they wanted to see more details on the GOP’s tax plan before they committed to voting for the budget.