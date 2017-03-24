LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Republican-led Michigan House has voted to lessen the penalty for having an expired concealed pistol license.

The bill approved Wednesday would create a six-month grace period after a permit expires in which people who fail to renew would face a $330 fine if they are found carrying a concealed pistol. The current punishment is up to a five-year felony.

The House on Wednesday also passed legislation designed to ensure that local governments do not pass their own gun regulations. A 1990 state law pre-empts municipalities from such ordinances, but Republicans are concerned that some cities have passed them anyway.

The bill would require municipalities to bring their rules into compliance with state law or face legal action.

Both bills will be considered by the Republican-led Senate next.