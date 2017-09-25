Sen. James Lankford said Wednesday that President Trump is supportive of his immigration proposal.

“The president and I had a very long phone conversation about two weeks ago where I walked through the details of this bill that we’re proposing. He said that is exactly what I’m looking for on it, but it’s got to be partnered with larger border security, border control, interior enforcement [and] visas,” Mr. Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, said on Fox news.

Mr. Lankford is co-sponsoring the Succeed Act with Sen. Thom Tillis, North Carolina Republican, that creates a pathway to legalization for DACA recipients, but doesn’t allow for so-called “chain migration.” The bill would not allow green-card holders to petition close family members to help with permanent residency, but it does allow those protected under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) to obtain citizenship if they remain in good standing.

Mr. Trump announced that DACA, an Obama-era program that allowed children brought to the U.S. illegally to stay in the country, would end in six months, forcing Congress to act on legislation soon. He and Republicans have been working with Democratic members to try and come up with a solution to the issue, but the president said he wants this to be part of a larger effort to overhaul the immigration system.



