Joey Odoms stepped down from his role of singing the national anthem for the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, citing the reaction from fans criticizing players for protesting.

In a Facebook post, Odoms said recent events “have convinced me that I do not belong there.” He held the role for three years.

“The people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting at the Ravens organization have been nothing but nice to me, however the tone/actions of a large number of NFL fans in the midst of our country’s cultural crisis, have convinced me that I do not belong there,” Odoms said. “Someone once told me to always ‘go where you’re welcomed.’ This is not an emotional reaction to recent events, rather an ethical decision that part of me regrets, but my core knows is the right choice.”

Odoms, who is African-American, served in Afghanistan and is a member of the Maryland National Guard.

“Fans who attack players for protesting, (a right in which I fought to defend) but are simply not interested in understanding why, is the reason I am resigning,” he said.