BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Former basketball player Keith Smart will lead six new members into the Indiana Hall of Fame this year.

Smart is best known for making the winning shot in the 1987 national championship game against Syracuse. He was later drafted by the Golden State Warriors and traded to the San Antonio Spurs before starting a coaching career.

Track star Danielle Carruthers, football players Ernest Jones and Ken Kaczmarek, golfer Don Padgett II, and former women’s administrator Isabella Hutchison also will be inducted Nov. 3.

All six will be recognized at halftime of Indiana’s football game against Wisconsin on Nov. 4.