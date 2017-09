Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 3 against the Oakland Raiders, the league announced Wednesday.

Cousins threw for 365 yards for three touchdowns and completed 83 percent of his passes in a 27-10 win.

This is the fourth time Cousins has earned the honor in his career. He previously was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Weeks 7 and 10 in 2015 and Week 11 in 2016.