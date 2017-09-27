INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash while working on President Trump’s motorcade detail in Indiana on Wednesday.

Officer Robert Turner suffered a broken ankle and a possible bruise in the accident. He was in good condition after being transported to nearby Methodist Hospital.

Mr. Trump spoke to the officer on the phone from Air Force One during his flight back to Washington. The White House said Mr. Trump checked on his condition, expressed gratitude for his service and wished him a speedy recovery.

Before departing Indianapolis International Airport, the president spoke with a group of motorcycle officers on the tarmac. The White House said the president expressed his concern for the injured officer.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.