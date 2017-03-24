RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada quarterback David Cornwell, a much ballyhooed transfer from Alabama, has left the Wolf Pack football team.

Cornwell was the first player to commit to first-year Nevada coach Jay Norvell last December and entered the fall training camp as the team’s starting quarterback.

But Cornwell didn’t make his debut for the Wolf Pack (0-4) until Saturday’s 45-7 loss at Washington State and the Reno Gazette-Journal first reported he didn’t show up at practice on Tuesday.

Nevada spokesman Chad Hartley confirmed in a statement Cornwell has left the team and asked for his release from the program. He says the school appreciates his contributions and wishes him the best moving forward.

Quarterback Ty Gangi, who started Nevada’s first two games, has been named the starter for Saturday’s Mountain West Conference opener at Fresno State.