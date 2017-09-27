ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - Northern State University is pursuing an on-campus football stadium and softball complex.

The Aberdeen school has been working with the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired on a plan to enhance both campuses. The plan is to build a new School for the Blind where a dormitory now stands, and to build an 8,000-seat stadium on the School for the Blind land.

The new School for the Blind would cost $13.7 million. The cost of the football stadium is unknown. Money would be raised privately.

The American News reports that Northern State plans to pitch the idea to the state Board of Regents next week.

