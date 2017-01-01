CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are getting more information about their options as they consider the fate of the state’s expanded Medicaid program.

Medicaid expansion, made possible through President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul law, subsidizes health care for low-income people. Federal officials recently expressed concern that the state may be out of compliance with federal rules because it relied on voluntary contributions from insurance companies and hospitals to cover some of the state’s costs to put people on private insurance.

A consulting firm hired by the state Insurance Department is expected to update lawmakers Wednesday on several scenarios, including leaving Medicaid recipients in the individual market or moving them to a separate risk pool. The company also plans to discuss the possible impact of one insurer’s departure from the market and the significant rate increases proposed by the remaining companies.