Democrats warned Republicans Wednesday against a move to promote forced arbitration between customers and their companies, saying that Americans deserve the right to sue companies such as Equifax that lose their data.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and his troops said Congress should be cheering rules that make it easier for mistreated consumers to file class-action suits. As it stands, many customers are being forced to plead their case, one by one, through an arbitrator.

“It’s a green light to Wall Street to be free to hose consumers without any consequences,” Mr. Schumer said.

Directing consumers to resolve disputes through arbitration has been a flashpoint of late, particularly since the requirements are often buried in the fine print of routine things like car loans, mortgages and bank accounts.

Democrats said arbitration proceedings are typically secret and require a prohibitive filing fee, further weakening consumers.

“Force arbitration basically serves one purpose, and that is to make sure the giant corporations come out on top if they wrong consumers,” Sen. Al Franken, Minnesota Democrat, said, later adding: “This is sleazy.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau set up in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis crafted the contested rule, which would require companies to craft their arbitration clauses in ways that don’t bar consumers from entering class actions. Companies would also have to be more transparent about arbitration proceedings and results.

House Republicans who loathe the CFPB muscled through a repeal in July, setting the stage for the Senate to follow suit. President Trump supports the measure.

Democrats said they’re leaning on several Republicans to defect from their 52-seat majority and sink the repeal, citing high-profile disputes in the news.

Equifax this month appeared to force consumers into arbitration if they enrolled in the company’s ID-theft monitoring services after a massive data breach at the company, shedding new light on the issue. Under pressure, the company allowed enrollees to opt out, so users can still sue over the breach.

Wells Fargo wants to use arbitration to settle claims is reordered debit card transactions to to increase the number of transactions eligible for overdraft penalties.

“Passing this [repeal] is the equivalent of Republicans handing out a ‘get out of jail free card’ to Wells Fargo and Equinox,” Mr. Schumer said.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative pressure group, is among those pressuring Republicans from the other side. It says arbitration is more cost-effective and efficient than “time-consuming” litigation that “in many cases does more to line trial lawyers’ pockets than redress consumers’ injuries.”

Democrats say broad rights to redress are needed more than ever.

“In normal times, this would be a no-brainer. These are not normal times,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat, said. “I don’t know how any senator goes home and says they want to repeal this.”