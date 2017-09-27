Rep. Terri Sewell said Wednesday that former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore’s victory Tuesday night shows people are “emboldened” by President Trump’s disregard for racial issues.

“I think that it’s really important for Alabamians to take a hard look at who we’re sending to Congress. I think that his election is definitely an indication of the fact that the folks are doubling down and feeling emboldened by this president’s disregard for all things racist,” Ms. Sewell, Alabama Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Moore won the Republican Senate primary in Alabama on Tuesday by 10 points over Sen. Luther Strange. Mr. Moore is a former Alabama Supreme Court justice who was twice dismissed for not following federal court orders regarding a statue of the Ten Commandments, and a second time for refusing to enforce the state’s law granting same-sex marriages.

“I really think last night was a big wake-up call for Alabamians,” Ms. Sewell said. “My hope is that we’ll see the virtue in having someone like Doug Jones.”