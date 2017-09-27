President Trump said Wednesday the NFL’s business model will “go to hell” unless the league changes its policy to ban players from protesting during the national anthem.

“I think the NFL is in a box,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “They’re in a really bad box. In my opinion the NFL has to change. Or you know what’s going to happen? Their business is going to go to hell.”

The president started a furor on social media and in the sports world last week when he called on the NFL to fire players who kneel during the national anthem. Despite renewed protests and demonstrations last weekend at games, Mr. Trump has doubled down on his criticism of the league.

“You look at what’s happening with their ratings,” the president said. “Frankly, the only thing that’s doing well in the NFL is the pre-game [shows], because everybody wants to see what’s going on. The NFL is in a very bad box. You cannot have people disrespecting our national anthem, our flag, our country, and that’s what they’re doing.”