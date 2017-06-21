President Trump said Wednesday that Facebook was against him in the 2016 campaign, despite the revelation that the social media giant published thousands of ads purchased by a Russian entity.

“Facebook was always anti-Trump,” the president tweeted. “The Networks were always anti-Trump hence, Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo [Washington Post] were anti-Trump. Collusion?”

He added, “But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring.”

U.S. officials are investigating whether about 3,000 Facebook ads purchased by the Internet Research Agency, which has ties to Moscow, was part of a Russian government scheme to meddle in the 2016 election.