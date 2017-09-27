By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Wednesday, September 27, 2017

President Trump said Wednesday that the newly proposed White House fence is estimated to cost $50 million — and he asked an Indiana business owner if he could build it cheaper.

Speaking to a crowd in Indianapolis, Mr. Trump said an unnamed government official told him, “Sir, the fence will cost approximately $50 million. I said ‘What?”

“I assume it’s a strong fence,” Mr. Trump said to laughter.

Then he turned to the owner of a fence company in the audience and asked, “Do you think you can do it for slightly less than $50 million? It’s crazy.”

He was pointing to John Gannon, owner of a custom wood fencing and deck company in Indianapolis, saying he believes the tax cuts will allow his company to lower prices and be more competitive.

S.A. Miller contributed to this story from Indianapolis.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide