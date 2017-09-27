President Trump said Wednesday that the newly proposed White House fence is estimated to cost $50 million — and he asked an Indiana business owner if he could build it cheaper.

Speaking to a crowd in Indianapolis, Mr. Trump said an unnamed government official told him, “Sir, the fence will cost approximately $50 million. I said ‘What?”

“I assume it’s a strong fence,” Mr. Trump said to laughter.

Then he turned to the owner of a fence company in the audience and asked, “Do you think you can do it for slightly less than $50 million? It’s crazy.”

He was pointing to John Gannon, owner of a custom wood fencing and deck company in Indianapolis, saying he believes the tax cuts will allow his company to lower prices and be more competitive.

• S.A. Miller contributed to this story from Indianapolis.