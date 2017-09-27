President Trump said Wednesday he will push for another vote to repeal Obamacare early next year and will negotiate with Democrats over the issue.

“We have the votes for health care,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “I’m almost certain we have the votes.”

Senate Republican leaders canceled a vote on a repeal plan this week when it became clear that the GOP lacked 50 votes to approve it by an end-of-September deadline.

The president said he will tackle the issue in January or February, and he’s also considering an executive order that would allow people to purchase health insurance across state lines.

“That will probably be signed next week, it’s being finished now,” he said. “It’s going to cover a lot of territory and a lot of people, millions of people.”

Mr. Trump said the GOP couldn’t push this week’s repeal plan across the finish line because “we have somebody in the hospital,” an apparent reference to Sen. Thad Cochran, Mississippi Republican, who is ailing.

“We have the votes,” Mr. Trump said. “During this period of a couple of months, I’m also going to meet with Democrats and I will see if I can get a healthcare plan that’s even better. I will negotiate with Democrats, but from the Republican standpoint, we have the votes.”