JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Ethics Commission has fined an adviser to a prominent Republican donor $2,000 for illegally lobbying at the state Capitol.

Paul Mouton, of Webb City, is an adviser for Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who is at the center of a controversy involving legislation introduced by Senate President Ron Richard, of Joplin.

The Kansas City Star reports a complaint was filed in June asking whether Mouton was lobbying lawmakers on Humphreys’ behalf without disclosing the relationship.

The commission determined Mouton was a political consultant for Humphreys. Although he was not a designated lobbyist, he met with lawmakers and their staffs to discuss pending legislation that Humphreys supported.

Mouton told The St. Joseph News-Press in a statement that he is committed to following the letter and the spirit of the law.

