Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton called Colin Kaepernick a legend Wednesday, saying he sacrificed his career for social justice.

Kaepernick, of course, was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality. The quarterback has been out of the league since March.

“He’s made the ultimate sacrifice [as a player] and I respect that wholeheartedly,” Newtonsaid. “I can’t let a moment go by without shedding light to that: A person that does have the talent to play, a person that should be in this league, but I feel as if he’s not getting his just due because of his views.”

Newton did not participate in demonstrations across the NFL on Sunday and Monday.

Players protested after President Trump said NFL owners needed to fire any “son of a bitch” who protests during the anthem.

But Newton respects the movement and credited Kaepernick for it.

“That’s a legend, right there,” Newton said. “For him to think outside of himself, to raise awareness of something that, this is 365 days removed from his first initial stand, and now here we are doing the same things. And now everybody is kind of understanding what his reasoning was, and I respect that.”