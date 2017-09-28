President Trump said that Republicans plan to take up health care again early next year.

“We have the votes. We will do it sometime at the beginning of the year, but prior to the election in November,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired on Thursday.

Mr. Trump said the health care bill had the votes to pass, but because one senator was in the hospital, he would not have been able to vote before the Sept. 30 deadline when Republicans can still pass the measure under a simple majority.

It’s unclear what senator is in the hospital and unable to vote. While Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, is undergoing cancer treatment, he has been back at work periodically. Sen. Thad Cochran, Mississippi Republican, said that he was not “hospitalized” but that he was back home recovering from a urological issue, USA Today reported.

Mr. Trump did say that he’d be willing to negotiate with Democrats and come to a bipartisan agreement if possible prior to the next round of debate on the bill.

“In the meantime, I have that little period of time. I’ll negotiate with Democrats. If we can come up with a fantastic health care bill, that’s OK with me,” he said.

When asked if he trusted the Democrats, Mr. Trump said the issue isn’t a matter of trust, but rather about coming together on the areas they can agree on.

“It’s not really trust. If we can do a great health care deal, I’m OK with that,” he said.

Republicans’ latest plan for health care was foiled this week when four Republican senators announced they could not support the bill.