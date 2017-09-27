President Trump on Thursday authorized that the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico.

“At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, referring to Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said the waiver provides more ways to transport goods to the island.

“This waiver will ensure that over the next ten days, all options are available to move and distribute goods to the people of Puerto Rico. It is intended to ensure we have enough fuel and commodities to support lifesaving efforts, respond to the storm, and restore critical services and critical infrastructure operations in the wake of these devastating storms,” Ms. Duke said in a statement.

The law only allows U.S.-flag ships to carry goods out of U.S. ports, which lawmakers said was slowing down relief efforts on the island. The Department of Homeland Security denied this claim in a call with reporters Wednesday, but said it was taking up the issue. The law was waived in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, but that extension ran out on Sept. 22. It was also waived during Hurricane Irma.

Lifting the law allows non-U.S. flag ships to carry goods to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s devastation. Much of the island remains without power and essential supplies are running dangerously low.