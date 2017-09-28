MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Getting around the Twin Cities will be a headache this weekend.

Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Crosstown Highway 62 will be shut down Friday night through Monday morning - even though the Minnesota Twins, the Gophers football team and the Minnesota Vikings all have games, and the Twin Cities Marathon is happening.

Gov. Mark Dayton has raised “serious concerns” about potential disruptions. But the Minnesota Department of Transportation is defending its decision.

MnDOT Commissioner Charlie Zelle says his agency regrets any “significant inconveniences” the closing will cause.

But Zelle says the I-35W redesign is complex, and any delay would add costs.

The Star Tribune reports more than 100,000 people are expected to take in a Vikings game, a Twins game and the Twin Cities Marathon - all on Sunday.