A growing population of sports fans is prepared to shun the National Football League following controversy over athletes who chose not to stand during the national anthem. The movement is escalating. Such hashtags as #BoycottNFL have emerged on Twitter, while there are not one but three Boycott the NFL sites on Facebook which have already accrued over 100,000 followers. One is asking Americans to turn off the games on Veteran’s Day next month.

News organizations in both Chicago and Boston report that local bars and VFW posts will no longer show NFL games on their premises. Bill DeFries — a military vet and restaurant owner in Beavercreek, Ohio — says he got “overwhelming” support from customers after imposing his own NFL ban. Then there is Schilling Distributing Company, a veteran-owned Louisiana beer distributor that is pulling all Bud Light products that use the NFL as a point of sale from their sales list.

“There is no need for us to ask our retailer partners to promote such controversial organizations to help sell product,” Vice President Charles “Buddy” Schilling noted in a statement.

Now there’s a call for a formal boycott of NFL games on Sunday.

“Protesting the national anthem not only distracts from the sport that pays these players millions but, more importantly, disrespects the men and women of the military who risk their lives to allow them that opportunity. This is a spectacle designed to score political points, and the public is sick and tired of it,” declares Brent Bozell, founder of the Media Research Center, which is now tracking frequently biased NFL press coverage.

“People tune in to football to enjoy themselves, not to have to subject themselves to attacks on our flag because spoiled players don’t like the politics of our president. The public needs to have its voice heard. This Sunday, I ask football fans to support our flag and turn off the NFL. One week without football to support our flag. We should not continue to give attention to players who refuse to show respect for our great nation,” advises Mr. Bozell.

In the meantime, a new Reuters/IPSOS poll finds that 75 percent of Americans stand in silence for the national anthem at a game, 56 percent of Americans stand in silence in any public setting, 41 percent stand up even at home. Another 37 percent disapprove of the NFL following the continued controversy over the “take a knee” phenomenon; only 29 percent, however, say athletes should be fired for not standing during the anthem at a game.

DITHERING REPUBLICANS AND 2018

“President Trump is the fourth consecutive president to take office with his party in control of both houses of Congress. The previous three presidents all left office with Congress controlled by the opposing party, following midterm election losses. No president since 1980 has had a Congress controlled by his own party for a full term of office,” writes Gallup analyst Jim Norman, reporting on a new poll that gauges the public’s preferences for either a single-party government or a divided alternative.

Dithering Republicans could jeopardize the GOP’s chances of some genuine productivity — and lose their Capitol Hill monopoly.

“Recent history, along with low approval ratings for Trump and Congress, would seem to indicate that Democrats have a good chance of gaining control of at least one house of Congress next year. Despite sizable percentages of Americans preferring single-party government in recent years, there is a real possibility that could swing in the other direction next year — as it did preceding midterm elections in 2006 and 2010,” Mr. Norman says.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Sologamy.”

No couples here. Sologamy is an emerging trend among people who choose to marry themselves as a complicated gesture of independence. Or something. The latest example is a 40-year-old bride who married herself in a solo ceremony in Lissone, Italy — complete with bridesmaids, wedding gown, three-tiered wedding cake and a host of guests.

“I told friends and family that if I had not found my soulmate by my 40th birthday I would marry myself,” the newlywed told La Repubblica newspaper. “I firmly believe that each of us must first of all love ourselves. You can have a fairytale even without the prince.”

The New York Daily News, which is tracking this trend, says both sexes practice sologamy. Though it carries no “legal weight,” the idea apparently means a great deal to the lone participants, the paper noted.

TAKING AIM

The 32nd annual Gun Rights Policy Conference gets underway in Dallas on Friday, featuring three days worth of discussion on legislation, industry overviews, “smart” guns and federal affairs — among many other things. Organized by the Second Amendment Foundation, the event features 75 speakers hailing from the National Rifle Association and multiple interest groups. There will also be three journalists — Steven Gutowski of the Washington Free Beacon; AWR Hawkins, Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News; and nationally syndicated radio host Mark Walters — who plan to address, they say, “the gun rights battle from a media perspective.”

Not to be overlooked: a “Concealed Carry Fashion Show,” presented by creative event planner and gun rights activist Amanda Suffecool, who has organized similar events in the last two years and will soon release a book and companion DVD on how to produce such a specialized fashion event. Concealed carry solutions, incidentally, is “a growing business,” according to Racked, a fashion industry publication.

POLL DU JOUR

•37 percent of Americans say it “makes no difference” if the president and Congress are from the same political party; 37 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of Democrats agree.

•33 percent overall would prefer the president and Congress to be from the same party, or “single-party government”; 42 percent of Republicans and 26 percent of Democrats agree.

•25 percent would prefer they be from different parties, or “divided government”; 17 percent of Republicans and 31 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,022 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 6-10 and released Thursday.

