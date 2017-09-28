PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the former president and current member of the Providence City Council who argued he has “absolute legislative immunity” from an investigation.

The attorney for Councilman Luis Aponte tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2fTwx9V ) the judge dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday.

Aponte filed the lawsuit in April after the state Ethics Commission began investigating his vote to rezone a property owned by his former landlord. Aponte argued the commission had no jurisdiction to bring charges against him because of his “common-law legislative privilege.”

The commission’s lawyers argued his vote was an administrative action and not subject to immunity.

Aponte’s lawyer says he will discuss with his client whether to file an appeal.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com