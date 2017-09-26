House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that the first phase of the tax plan will be addressing the budget.

“I just announced, next week, we will move the budget. That is the first phase in tax reform,” Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said on Fox News.

He said that his pitch on the Republican tax plan is “fair,” “simple,” and “American,” adding that Congress members will work as much as they have to to get this plan passed. Lawmakers were heavily criticized for taking their summer recess despite the lingering debate over health care. The Senate did have an abbreviated recess as a result of the health care debate, but Republicans called on leaders to cancel the break altogether, which did not happen.

“We need to work as much as we can to get this work done,” Mr. McCarthy said.

The tax plan emphasizes a simpler tax code and lower corporate interest rate.