By - Associated Press - Thursday, September 28, 2017

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - Mandan is officially opening its $23 million sports complex.

Officials plan a Friday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony. A high school football game against Bismarck Legacy on Friday night will be the first athletic competition at the complex just north of Interstate 94.

The 84,000-square-foot Starion Sports Complex includes two skating rinks, a gymnastics facility and 2,000 seats overlooking a track and turf football field.

The facility is funded by sales tax revenue and private contributions. It’s owned and operated by the Mandan Park District.

