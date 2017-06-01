Adults who legally purchase marijuana overwhelmingly prefer McDonald's over its fast-food competitors, accordingly to a new study.

Pollsters recently surveyed residents in metropolitan areas with legalized weed about their on-the-go eating habits, and the results published Wednesday suggest a correlation between McDonald's and the munchies.

The online study was conducted by cannabis financial news site Green Market Report and Consumer Research Around Cannabis, a marijuana industry research firm, and consisted of polling residents of marketplaces with base populations of 55 million where marijuana is legal.

Pollsters first asked respondents if they’ve legally purchased marijuana from a licensed dispensary or retailer and then asked those who answered affirmatively whether they’ve eaten from any of a handful of popular fast-food chains in the last four weeks.

About 8.5 percent of the survey’s 27,500 respondents admitted legally purchasing marijuana, and nearly half of those customers additionally acknowledged eating from McDonald's in the month before being polled.

McDonald's was the top answer given by pot shop customers at 43 percent, followed by Taco Bell at 17 percent and Wendy’s at 17.8 percent, pollsters said Wednesday. Subway and KFC rounded out the top five at 8.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

“McDonald's wins by virtue of the sheer number of locations — by default really,” said Jeff Stein, vice president of Consumer Research Around Cannabis. “Those competitors which better understanding cannabis users and their consumer habits can certainly close the gap by integrating what they learn through their marketing efforts.”

Its hash browns probably aren’t hurting, either.

Marijuana is considered illegal by the federal government and categorized as a Schedule 1 controlled substance alongside heroin and LSD, but it can be obtained for either medical or recreational purposes in 29 states and Washington, D.C.