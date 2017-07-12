Rep. Mark Meadows said Thursday that former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore’s victory is part of the frustration with lawmakers’ inability to get anything done.

“There’s a frustration that said get something done,” Mr. Meadows, North Carolina Republican, said on MSNBC. “That overwhelming victory for Judge Roy Moore was more a pushback against [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell and the fact that they failed on a number of campaign promises to deliver something to the president’s desk.”

Mr. Meadows, who chairs the conservative Freedom Caucus, said that he thinks Mr. Moore will win the Dec. 12 general election and that Mr. Moore will be a good senator if elected.

The congressman also said this frustration means Republicans don’t have time to waste on tax reform, but he said the tax plan his party put forward on Wednesday is something everyone can get behind.

“The American people as you know are fed up with excuses. They want us to actually deliver and put something on the president’s desk, and tax cuts is something that doesn’t have a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ behind it. Unaffiliated voters like it just as well when you put more of their money back in their pocket,” Mr. Meadows said.

The Republican tax plan puts an emphasis on cutting the corporate rate to 20 percent, cutting the rate to 25 percent for small business and reducing the number of tax brackets. Republicans say that simplifying the tax code and closing some of the loopholes will make up for the loss in revenue from the smaller tax rates. Democrats are hesitant about supporting the bill saying wealthy businesses get more of a benefit than the middle class.