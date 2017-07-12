RENO, Nev. (AP) - A campus police officer in Nevada has been placed on administrative leave after joking about shooting a graduate student and former football player during a peaceful traffic stop.

The University of Nevada, Reno released videotape of the comments captured by an officer’s body camera after fielding a complaint from the black student, later identified as ex-Nevada defensive tackle Kevin McReynolds.

The officers are white. One comments how large McReynolds is before another jokingly states he would shoot him rather than try to fight him.

The first officer says, “I’m glad you’re not fighting, you’re too big.” The other says, “I’m just going to shoot him if this goes sideways.”

Campus Police Chief Adam Garcia praised McReynolds late Wednesday for coming forward to make the complaint. He said in a statement the words used during Sunday’s traffic stop were “deplorable.”