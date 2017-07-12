Northwestern (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at No. 19 Wisconsin (3-0, O-0), Saturday, Noon ET (ABC)

Line: Wisconsin by 14 ½.

Series record: Wisconsin leads 58-35-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Northwestern could make a statement that its lackluster nonconference start was an aberration. The Wildcats beat up on Bowling Green but had a close call against Nevada to open the year before being throttled by Duke on the road. The Badgers, who breezed through nonconference play, should get their first real test against a team that always seems to give them trouble.

KEY MATCHUP

Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson vs. Wisconsin pass defense. For the Wildcats to have a chance, they’ll need to improve on the underwhelming offensive output from their only other road game, the 41-17 loss to the Blue Devils. Thorson was 11 of 29 for 120 yards in the loss. The Badgers have had a couple miscommunication issues in the secondary that have led to big plays against the otherwise typically stout defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northwestern: RB Justin Jackson. The senior has two 100-yard games sandwiched around a paltry seven-carry, 18-yard outing at Duke. The offense’s engine will need to churn out hard yards against Wisconsin to put the Wildcats in manageable third-down situations.

Wisconsin: RB Jonathan Taylor. Officially named the starting running back this week, the freshman has already made quite a debut in his college career. The Big Ten’s leader in rushing categories of yards (146 yards per game) and touchdowns (five) won’t surprise anyone anymore.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin won last year’s meeting 21-7, though Northwestern has won six of past 11 overall. … Wildcats offense set a program record of 9.2 yards per play in 49-7 win over Bowling Green. … Jackson is 108 yards shy of tying Damien Anderson’s school career rushing record (4,485). … Northwestern P Hunter Niswander is second nationally in punting average (49.5 yards). … Badgers’ average margin of victory (33.3 points) leads Power Five schools. … Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook leads Big Ten and is third nationally in pass efficiency (188.9). … Wisconsin has outscored opponents 72-0 in the second half.

